Curbside pickup lunches offered at Thames Elementary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Schools in the Pine Belt and through Mississippi have started curbside lunch pick up programs for families who rely on the meals provided by schools.

Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thames Elementary School will be providing breakfast and hot lunches to parents in the school district who need the meals to feed their children.

“We are a Title 1 district. We’re a title 1 school, and all of our children receive free lunches and breakfast. So, it’s very important to continue this nutrition while they’re at home and away from us,” explained Teresa Merwin, principal of Thames Elementary.

So far, parents have been big fans of this program.

“They’re helping my family out real good by supplying food, and it’s an awesome job they’re doing for the kids,” stated on parent.

“It’s definitely helped in stretching the groceries. We’re not having to go to the grocery store as much, not having to get out. And I think most importantly for my kids, it’s given them some sense of routine and normalcy. They’re getting to see faces that they’re used to seeing every day,” said Debbie McClelland.

To minimize contact, the school decided to stop handing the bags directly to people in the cars. Instead, they’re placing the bags on the table for parents to pick up.

“Well, we started something today with our curbside delivery, that we are no longer going to hand a plate or an item through a window of a car. We ask our parents to please pop their trunk and we put it in their trunk, and that just minimizes the exposure that our workers will have with anyone in the car,” explained Merwin.

The lunches will be given out to any parent who’s child goes to the school within the district. Your child mus be under 18 years of age and attending school in Hattiesburg for you to be eligible for the lunches at Thames Elementary.