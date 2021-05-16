Customers encouraged to follow COVID restrictions still in place by businesses

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines when it comes to mask mandates for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

However, those who have been vaccinated are still encouraged to follow federal, state and local regulations when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, which includes restrictions set by businesses and workplaces.

Byram Mayor Richard White asked people to be respectful of the requirements of others and businesses. He said face masks are still a safe option.

“I think we need to be respectful of people’s businesses, and certainly at church, and there’s people that aren’t as healthy as others, and I would think that we need to think about them and all that. But a mask is the best way to until you know what’s going on in an area or in a city or in a business,” he stated.

Joshua Green, who is a bartender at a local business, said, “Most of the customers when they come in, you know, they’re respectable. They make sure they wear their mask. They wash their hands and everything. As long as we’re all safe, that’s the key thing; making sure the customers are safe.”

Mayor White said before he makes a decision for the entire city, he will wait for the suggestions of state officials.