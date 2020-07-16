Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

How COVID-19 Spreads

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

CVS, Target will require customers to wear face masks in stores

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CVS and Target just became the latest major retailers to require customers to wear masks in their stores across the United States as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

Target said in a statement it would start requiring masks or face coverings starting August 1 in all stores. “This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations,” it said.

Target said it would provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one.

The announcement came a day after Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said that masks would be mandatory in all their stores.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories