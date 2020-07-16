CVS, Target will require customers to wear face masks in stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CVS and Target just became the latest major retailers to require customers to wear masks in their stores across the United States as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
Target said in a statement it would start requiring masks or face coverings starting August 1 in all stores. “This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations,” it said.
Target said it would provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one.
The announcement came a day after Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said that masks would be mandatory in all their stores.
