Cyber security concerns as schools go virtual amid pandemic

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 has changed how students go back to school. Many in the Jackson-metro area are learning online this year, and that’s raising concerns about cyber security.

The Clinton Public School District is making sure students are safe when it comes to online learning. The district has its own private server that everything is filtered through.

“It will go from their computer. It goes through our server. It goes through the filter server that we’re connected with as well. And it will not allow them to get outside of that server,” said Robert Chapman, a spokesperson for the district.

The district also uses lock down browsers and a program called Canvas, which allows teachers, parents and students to access school specific links and Zoom calls.

“It allows for our links for Zoom to be found inside Canvas, too. So that kind of puts a safety parameter around sending out links, or people accessing links there not suppose to have,” explained Chapman.

Canvas also helps monitor tests and eliminate cheating.

“There are ways to give those tests. Lock down browser is one of those, but also then, also it challenges the teacher to come up with questions and exams that test the student, while hopefully restricting the ways of cheating.”

Chapman said a lot of parents in the lower school can also sit with their child during their online class to ask questions and be involved.

“Having parents involved this way not only creates the centergy, as people like to say, but you have camaraderie and everybody kind of linked arm and arm together. Parents, teachers and students making sure that all of the digital lessons are taken care of while staying safe online.”

Not everyone has access to secure servers. There’s software out there that you can put on your phone, computer and iPads to monitor screen time.

