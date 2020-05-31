Daily COVID-19 testing moves to West Street Farmers Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mobile COVID-19 testing previously held daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson on Monday moves to a new location, the West Street Farmers Market at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Appointment-only testing at the Fairgrounds has been offered since March 24 by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Beginning Tuesday, June 2, hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

Also, neighbors of DeSoto County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as UMMC and MSDH continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The newest testing site for Friday, June 5:

DeSoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 1:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis

The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, June 2:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 3:

Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville

Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

The previously announced testing site for Thursday, June 4:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The previously announced testing site for Friday, June 5:

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

Testing hours at one-day sites are 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.