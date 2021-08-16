Daughter claims monoclonal antibodies helped save mother’s life

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 100-year-old Vicksburg woman fought off COVID-19 after receiving monoclonal antibodies. Her daughter is now urging everyone who tests positive for the virus to get the treatment.

Barbara Broadwater said she was terrified when her mother, Victoria, tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2021.

Victoria lives at the Vicksburg Convalescent Home and was one of several people at the facility who contracted the virus. Barbara said her mother stopped eating, which was uncommon for her. That’s when she knew her mother needed treatment before the situation got worse.

“I had talked to Dr. Warren Jones and he said, ‘Barbara, if you don’t do anything, and your mother starts to decline, at that point there is nothing we can do,'” she explained.

Victoria was treated with monoclonal antibodies. Her daughter said it only took about an hour to infuse the antibodies through an IV. Barbara claimed her mother recovered almost immediately and hasn’t had any issues.

“Wednesday she got the infusion, and Thursday she was past back to normal. It was miraculous. I couldn’t believe it.”

Barbara is now sharing her mother’s story in hopes that it will inspire everyone who is eligible to get the antibodies.

“If you test positive within that five to ten day window, if you go ahead and get the infusion, you have a better chance that you will recover. These people were in a nursing home, and they had a 100% recovery rate,” she stated.

Victoria shares the same birthday as Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., so he proclaimed March 20 as “Victoria Broadwater Day” this year. Barbara said she hopes that she and her family will be able to celebrate again next March.