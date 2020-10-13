Deadline approaching for local governments to apply for CARES Act Funds

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline for local governments to apply for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) COVID-19 Relief Program is two days away, October 15. In August, Governor Tate Reeves and MEMA launched the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program. Through the Mississippi Legislature, MEMA was allocated $70 million of CARES Act Money to reimburse county and municipal governments for COVID-19 expenses.

To be reimbursed through the COVID-19 Relief Program, the county/municipality must have their application and specific project (what type of expense they’re being reimbursed for) approved by MEMA. For local governments to receive those approved funds, each must sign an agreement with the state to certify their projects meet CARES Act criteria. Once received, MEMA will release those funds.

Currently, 81 counties and 221 municipalities have applied to receive reimbursements. At the time of this release 52 counties and 75 municipalities have approved projects. The projected reimbursements are: $36,277,513.24.

To see the counties and municipalities that have applied and who have approved projects, click here.

