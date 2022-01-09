Delta State closes some campus facilities to the public amid surge

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University (DSU) has closed some campus facilities to the public in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Young Mauldin Cafeteria, Forest E. Wyatt Center and Roberts-LaForge Library will be closed to the public until February 4. The facilities may continue to be used by students and employees. Forest E. Wyatt facilities closed to the public include the natatorium, basketball gym, racquetball courts, tennis courts and fitness center.

School leaders said the restrictions will be reassessed on February 4.