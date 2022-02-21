CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Delta State University announced the university’s mandatory mask policy for indoor activities has been lifted.

Due to the mask mandate being lifted, the campus has re-opened to all visitors, including the use of the cafeteria, library, and athletic facilities (for those with an activity card) with only pre-pandemic restrictions continuing to be in place.

Mask are still required for the O.W. Reily Health Center until further notice.

Individuals on campus have the option to continue wearing a mask or face covering, which is highly recommend by the university to help provide extra precaution.