Delta Technical College extends spring break due to coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Technical College will extend its spring break due to coronavirus concerns.
The school issued the following steps:
- Effective Monday, March 16th, through Friday, March 27th, all classes will be cancelled. To ensure that there is no disruption in the academic progress of students, this 2-week period will be considered Spring Break and will replace the two-week Summer Break typically scheduled in late June through early July. No coursework will be completed during this time.
- All faculty and staff should report to campus Monday, March 16th for further instruction from their Campus President and leadership.
- Classes will resume on Monday, March 30th, unless otherwise communicated. Any extension of class cancellations or closure of campuses will be posted on our website: DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.
- Although classes will not be held, all DTC campus locations will be open. All staff in good health and who are comfortable doing so, should report to work as usual and practice reasonable social distancing. However, remote work will be permitted for any staff who do not have childcare available and/or who prefer to work remotely during this time. All DTC staff will be contacted by their direct supervisor and/or Campus President with more information on next steps and will be available via phone or email to address any questions or concerns.
- All staff who are feeling ill should stay home from work. If you are feeling ill, please contact your health care provider and follow their instructions. Please also contact your supervisor to discuss next steps.