Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) – The Democratic National Committee is delaying its convention until the week of Aug. 17. The move comes after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it was possible to hold a normal convention in July because of the coronavirus.

The viral pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at at their summer conventions, which typically kick off the general election season. Biden made his statement in an interview Wednesday with NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Biden noted in a separate interview Tuesday that Democrats “have more time” to figure things out. Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in late August.