Dermatologist offers tips to prevent “maskne”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Heat, humidity, sunscreen and facial products combined with wearing a face masks could cause irritation to your skin. Acne mechanica is it’s formal name, but it’s known to man as “maskne.”

With 23 counties under masks mandates in Mississippi, more people are wearing masks in public places. As a result, some may have started to see their skin break out.

The side effects to wearing of the masks are new blemishes on your face, lips and cheeks. David Roy, who is a dermatologist at Pine Belt Dermatology, said the hot air from breathing into your masks creates a moisture-rich environment for bacteria. The bacteria remains in your mask. Add that with the friction of the fabric against your skin, you get “maskne.”



“Trapping of the heat and the moisture here can block some of the sweat glans, and you can develop little bumps that look like acne. But they’re actually clogged sweat glans called miliaria. And then for a lot of people probably, the most common thing that I’ve seen these days are Contact Dermatitis from the masks. And this can range from just irritation from the masks itself to actually an allergic reactions from the masks,” explained Roy.

To treat skin irritations, dermatologists suggest to wash cloth masks after each use, wash your skin twice a day and use moisturizer.

