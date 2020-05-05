1  of  2
Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said Tuesday that his company plans to start reopening factories on May 18, but that requires an easing of government restrictions. For now, Michigan’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect until May 15.

Detroit automakers will likely be on the same timetable because their workers are represented by the same union. The United Auto Workers union on Tuesday appeared to be onboard. 

