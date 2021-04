VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A COVID-19 vaccination site was set up in Vicksburg on Monday. Organizers distributed free COVID-19 vaccines to patients at 3204 Wisconsin Avenue.

The site will distribute the Moderna vaccine until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Nurse Practitioner Yvette McLaurin said they want to make sure they’re visible in the community in order for people to get vaccinated. Organizers will return to the site on May 17 to distribute the second dose of the Moderna shot.