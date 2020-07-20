Digital First: Forrest County neighbors react to mask mandate

Coronavirus Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves updated his mask mandate for 10 additional counties, including Forrest County.

You can view the signed Executive Orders here: Executive Order No. 1508Executive Order No. 1509. The executive orders are extended for an additional two weeks until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The governor held a news conference on Monday to discuss the new orders. Click here for that story.

