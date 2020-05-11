Digital First: Hattiesburg barbershops, salons and gyms reopen with restrictions

Many parts of the U.S. are working to continue to open many areas that have been closed due to the COVID-19. Gov. Tate Reeves has been gradually pulling back on business restrictions that have been in place the past few weeks. However, the reopening in some parts of Vicksburg are already in motion from restaurants to now barbershops, hair salons, nail shops and more.

That new update came after Mayor George Flaggs updated the coronavirus restrictions from restaurants dine in being closed to allowing them to open those areas to permit customers to sit in and eat; but with many health restrictions.