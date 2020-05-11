Digital First: Hattiesburg barbershops, salons and gyms reopen with restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, barbershops, salons and gyms are reopening under Governor Tate Reeves new Safer-at-Home order, which ends on May 25.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city will follow the guidelines below:
Requirements for Barber Shops and Salons
- Clients shall be served by appointment only.
- Maximum capacity is one (1) client at a time per employee. At no time shall there be more than 10 people total in the building.
- There shall be a minimum of six (6) feet between chairs, booths, washing stations, overhead dryers, etc.; this distancing shall apply to vertical, horizontal or diagonal directions.
- Lobby or waiting areas shall be closed, and items such as magazines, popcorn poppers and coffee pots/machines shall be removed, and customers shall not be permitted to congregate outside of the salon prior to their appointment. Customers shall wait in their vehicle until their appointment time.
- Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contactless payment, is encouraged.
- If the barber shop or salon is serving high-risk populations, it is encouraged to set aside times and do so when fewer people are in the shop to maximize distancing and reduce risk of community transmission.
- Clients shall wait outside with appropriate social distancing enforced or clients can remain in cars and called into the store when appropriate service is available.
- Clients should be screened for fever or respiratory symptoms prior to entry into the salon using the screening questions in Governor Reeves’ Executive Order 1480. If the owner, manager or beautician can screen patients via phone before booking an appointment, it is encouraged.
- Salons and barbershops must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.
- All linens, including all towels, capes and neck strips shall be stored in an airtight container.
- All linen hampers and trash containers shall be cleaned and disinfected daily, and all such containers must have a lid.
- The barber shop and salon shall be deep cleaned daily. All bowls, hoses, spray nozzles, foist handles, shampoo chairs and arm rests shall be disinfected daily.
- Hand sanitizer shall be placed at all points of entry and exit.
Requirements for Gyms and Fitness Centers
- For all gyms and fitness center, high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
- Gyms and fitness centers shall limit hours to accommodate for necessary sanitizing measures: 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Face coverings will be worn by all clients when entering, exiting, moving about the facility or during workout.
- If possible, create boundaries that establish one entrance for check in and another for exiting.
- All common areas must remain closed, with the exception of bathrooms/locker rooms. Do not allow gathering in lobby, break rooms, changing areas or throughout the facility.
- If the gym or fitness center serves high-risk populations, it is encouraged to set aside times and do so when fewer people are in the shop to maximize distancing and reduce risk of community transmission.
- Restrooms should remain open. Develop regular cleaning and additional sanitation of restrooms.
- Gyms and fitness centers must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.
- Limiting use of equipment by rearranging, taping, blocking or removing/deactivating equipment ensuring that clients are at a minimum of six (6) feet apart.
- Station hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or similar disinfectant in visible and accessible locations throughout the facility.
- Clients must sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the gym and when moving between exercise equipment.
- If the gym provides towels for use by customers, such towels shall be stored in an airtight container.
- All linen hampers and trash containers shall be cleaned and disinfected daily, and all such containers must have a lid.
- Requirements on Capacity
- Capacities would be determined by square footage of the gym area.
- 0 – 5,000 square feet: 20 or fewer clients at one time
- 5,001 – 10,000: 30 or fewer clients at one time
- 10,001 – 20,000: 40 or fewer clients at one time
- 20,001 – above: 50 or fewer clients at one time
- All facilities that offer indoor single reservation style classes must be kept to groups of 10 or under with protocols to stagger classes and prohibit gathering. If class space is smaller than 2,500 reduce group sizes to 5 or less. All participants shall maintain a minimum of six (6) feet of distance apart.
- Gyms are encouraged to limit each customer’s time in the gym to a maximum of one hour per day, especially if such use is during peak times.