Digital First: Hattiesburg Clinic participates in COVID-19 vaccine trail

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Clinic announced it will participate in the COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy) study, a clinical research trial that will investigate a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The purpose of the Moderna-sponsored study is to test how safe and effective the study vaccine is at preventing illness after someone is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. MediSync Clinical Research will be recruiting Hattiesburg Clinic patients from across south Mississippi to enroll in this trial.
Rambod A. Rouhbakhsh, MD, principal investigator for MediSync Clinical Research, noted, “Less than one hundred sites have been selected to participate in this trial. It is a privilege to work alongside Moderna in this potentially life-saving study. Right here, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, we are working to help find a vaccine that could put an end to this world-wide pandemic.”
