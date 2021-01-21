Digital First: Senior citizens to get free ride on NRoute for vaccinations

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – At no charge, senior citizens and those who are handicapped in Vicksburg can get a free ride to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The service is being offered through NRoute.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a plan to pay NRoute $4 per person to cover the cost, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Leaders with NRoute said seniors who want the vaccination should give the service a five day notice to be put on the schedule. Due to CDC guidelines on COVID-19, the transportation system will probably use its vans and only two passengers will be allowed to ride at a time.

So far, no date has been set for the service to begin.

