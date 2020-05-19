Digital First: Vicksburg churches prepare for in-person services

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After Vicksburg Mayor George Flags said churches can resume in-person services with restrictions, many churches in the city are preparing to resume gatherings.

Pastor Mike Fields, with Triump Church, said the church has individual theater type seats in its auditorium, and they plan to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We actually have 503 seats it’s going to be pretty easy. I already napped out how we are going to be able to hold our certain sections. Kind of spread people out where it won’t feel like you’re too far apart, but you’re actually a safe distance from one another. So, we don’t see that as being a real challenge for us,” explained Fields.

He said they’re not sure when the church will resume in-person services.