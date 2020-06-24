Digital First: Vicksburg extends Safe Return Order due to COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs announced the city extended its Safe Return Order due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The extension goes into effect on Monday, June 29, at 8:00 a.m. It’s expected to end on Monday, July 13, at 8:00 a.m.

Gatherings: Unless addressed specifically, the general rule is:

Group gatherings when social distancing is NOT possible: 20 inside and 50 outside

Group gatherings when social distancing IS possible: 50 inside and 100 outside

Mayor Flaggs also announced there will be changes to the Independence Day fireworks show. He said the city will not provide public seating. The time for the show has also been reduced. It will now start at 8:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

