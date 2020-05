VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, a hairstylist at in the Pemberton Mall is one of many who have opened their doors to customers today.

“This has stressed me out. We’ve had an overwhelming response. We had just lines of people wanting haircuts as walk-ins, and we’re having to do appointments,” said Beverly Yearwood. “We are booked out for several days, and we’re trying to get clients in to our already busy schedules.”