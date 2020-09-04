Digital First: Vicksburg mayor extends civil emergency order amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Friday that he extended his civil emergency order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the mask mandate in place from Governor Tate Reeves, the mayor said the case numbers are going down in the city. He believes the extension of the emergency order will help continue to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are here today to extend the civil emergency order till October 5 at 8:00. And at the same time, celebrate that in Vicksburg and Warren County we are reducing our numbers, because I think we are in compliance with most of the things we ask people to do.”

Click here to read more about the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.

