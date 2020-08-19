Digital First: Vicksburg Mayor gives update on COVID-19 in city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city on Wednesday.
The city has more information about its COVID-19 guidelines on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air
- FBI tweet about ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ draws sharp criticism
- Florida’s primary results show new Trump-mentum in battleground state, but will it last until November?
- Democratic boundary breakers’ night: Obama, Clinton, Harris
- Pilot crashes, dies fighting California wildfires