Disability Rights Mississippi announces new COVID-19 resources

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) released two new COVID-19 resources for people with disabilities. Both DRMS’ guide for understanding mask requirements and a plain language guide explaining the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at drms.ms/covid.

DRMS released an updated version of its “Understanding COVID-19 Mask Requirements and Disability Rights” guide after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted state-mandated mask requirements last week.

“We believe that safety and accessibility can continue to coexist in this pandemic,” said Polly Tribble, Executive Director of DRMS. “As rules and restrictions continue to evolve—and potentially become more subjective—we want to assist people with disabilities in understanding where we are and what their rights are. We encourage all to continue to play their important role in stopping the spread of COVID-19, and we also want to remind the public that for some persons with a disability, wearing a mask can be impossible or unsafe.”

DRMS’ new guide to vaccinations is also available, and answers common questions an individual might have about the COVID-19 immunization process.

“We understand that because the vaccine is still so new, there are many questions about the vaccine itself, as well as the immunization process,” said Tribble. “As many people with disabilities are now eligible for the vaccine in Mississippi, we want to ensure that those individuals seeking information have access to it.”