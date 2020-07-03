Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios were closed along with other theme parks around the state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World says it’s suspending the Disney College Program indefinitely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a blog post on Thursday that the internship’s participants won’t be among those returning to work when it reopens its Florida theme parks later this month.

The company says it doesn’t know when the Disney-owned apartments where the students lived will be reopened. Disney said it will refund students their fees and allow participants, including recent college graduates, to re-apply.

The company plans to reopen the Florida theme parks in phases starting July 11 with Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

