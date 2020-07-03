Breaking News
District 70 Rep. Bo Brown tests positive for COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – District 70 Representative Bo Brown (D-Miss.) said he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Brown said he is unsure how he contracted the virus. When he began to feel weak, he went to the doctor and got tested.

He said he is “following doctors orders” while he recovers.

