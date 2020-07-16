Coronavirus Information



DMV in Natchez closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The driver’s license center in Natchez is closed after more than one employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials, the facility is currently in the process of being cleaned in order to reopen.

This is a developing story.

