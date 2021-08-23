Doctor outlines benefits of booster shots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an executive order to amend the COVID-19 guidelines to require that contractors and subcontractors, who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract, also provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will need to show proof not later than August 31, 2021.

Leaders said as with the previous order requiring proof of vaccination for city employees, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.