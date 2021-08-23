With the Delta variant of COVID-19 driving cases higher across the country, the CDC is now recommending all Americans who have the COVID-19 vaccine get a booster.
In Mississippi, boosters have been recommended for people who are immunocompromised.
12 News talked with hematologist Dr. Nina Shah. Dr. Shah advises SurvivorNet which helps cancer patients connect with specialists.
Doctor outlines benefits of booster shots
