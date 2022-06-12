JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Health officials say people going outdoors and not taking safety precautions are leading to a surge.

“People are flying. People are traveling from location to another not wearing masks, not social distancing, not using those precautions we were using earlier. This new exposure, this increased exposure, these cases are continuing to rise,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland.

Dr. Quinn said most of the new cases have very low symptoms and most people are recovering quickly, with few complications.