Doctors concerned about Mississippi hospitals due to spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Mississippi, so do the hospitalizations. Doctors said it’s a warning that Mississippians need to do a better job when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

Right now, hospitals don’t have enough people, space or equipment to treat everyone. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said as of Tuesday, the state as 10 intensive care units with zero beds available.

The virus is overwhelming the healthcare system, which is something health professionals have warned about for months.

“Seventeen percent of cases, more or less, will end up hospitalized. So every time we add 500 new cases, you can predict we’re going to have another 85 hospitalizations associated with it,” explained Dobbs.

With more COVID-19 patients coming into hospitals, there’s less room for elective surgeries.

“We may not have a place to put a trauma patient. We may not have a place to put a sick heart attack patient or a stroke patients, because we have all these other patients that are in the hospital, and they need to be there. But they’re there because people didn’t take the particular precautions that they were being asked to take from a public health perspective,” said Dr. Alan Jones with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jones continued, “Hospitals have a breaking point. Just because you want to go to the beach, and you want to go to Disney World, and you want to have a barbecue, doesn’t magically make the virus go away. It’s still there. It’s still going to spread, still gonna make people sick, and we have to come to grips with that and try to adapt the best that we can to that reality.”

