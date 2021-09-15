Doctors fight COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Doctors are working to fight vaccine misinformation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Ada Stewart, the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said since the Pfizer’s vaccine has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she is hopeful more people will get the shot.

Stewart encourages everyone to get information from a doctor and to make the best choice for the families instead of trusting trusting information on social media.

“For those who say it didn’t have full approval, and so I’m not going to get the vaccine, now we have a vaccine that has full approval, and so now we hope to see an uptick in people who are willing to get the vaccine, and we are still waiting on Moderna’s data and J&J’s data,” she said.