HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for children ages five and older.

“Children can get COVID more than once, and that is something that we have seen over the last two years. We’ve seen children who got COVID during the Delta surge last summer and during the winter surge of Omicron. So, just because you’ve had COVID in the past that does not necessarily mean you’re protected from COVID in the future,” explained Anita Henderson, MD, president of the Mississippi Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), more than 12,000 Mississippians have died from COVID-19. Even though the death rate among children has been low, one doctor said too many children have been hospitalized.

“I’ve watched many reports some children, although rare, have lost their lives, and to that family, to that community, that’s one child too many,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

Doctors believe the broadened access to boosters will prevent additional strains of the virus to develop.