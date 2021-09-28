Doctors with Hattiesburg Clinic stress importance of booster shots

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for certain groups of people. Doctors with the Hattiesburg Clinic said the booster shots will begin with a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials are recommended to get the booster shot six months following the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Rambod Rouhbakhsh, MD, principal investigator with Hattiesburg Clinic MediSync Clinical Research, said, “People above the age of 65 and people, under the age of 65 who have underlying medical issues that make it more likely for them to have a severe illness, especially those who are immune-compromised these are people that may be taking medications, like chronically that suppress their immune system and also those people that are at high-risk occupations or high-risk living situations.”

Rouhbakhsh said it is important to get the shot especially with concerns of other variants.

“If it’s a bad flu season coupled with COVID swirling around and more variants, this is an important time for you to go and get both of those things taken care of. This third shot is not going to much of anything at all because we already had the big immune bump from the second shot or if you previously had the illness and got that series of two shots you already had the big immune bump.”

Doctors said side effects will likely be the same as getting the first and second of Pfizer.

Rouhbakhsh said, “Most likely, you won’t much in the way of side effects but the common side effects with any vaccine pain at the injection site swelling, redness, low-grade fever, maybe headache or fatigue.”

Charles Killingsworth, Sr., said he plans on getting the COVID booster shot because the vaccine saved his life.

“I thought I was going to leave here I was quarantined for 21 days. That was terrible,” he stated.

At this time, the immunization clinic is only offering booster shots to those who received Pfizer vaccine.