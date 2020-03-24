Breaking News
71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 320 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Dow surges 2,100 points as Congress nears deal on virus aid

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks surged Tuesday, sending the Dow up more than 2,100 points, its biggest-ever point gain, as Congress nears a deal to inject $2 trillion into the economy to mitigate damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow’s gain of 11.4% was its largest percentage increase since 1933. Treasury yields rose in an encouraging sign that demand for low-risk assets was easing.

The market has seen other big rebounds recently, only for them to wash out immediately. Investors say they need to see the number of new infections peak before markets can find a bottom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories