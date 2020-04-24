DPS Driver Service Bureau announces expiration date extensions to state issued credentials

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced expiration date extensions in accordance with Executive Order 1474 issued on April 20, 2020 to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits,

security guard permits, and ID cards set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June

30, 2020 shall instead expire on August 3, 2020.

Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes that can be made from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the nine MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice. The nine MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services: