Dr. Acton: New symptoms of COVID-19 include GI issues, fatigue, no fever

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home.

“if you don’e feel well in any way, just stay home,” Dr. Acton said.

She stressed the importance of staying home in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which will in turn lower the number of people who need to go to the hospital. Dr. Acton said hospitals in Ohio are at 60 percent capacity and they will need to build extra capacity to treat patients.

Dr. Acton said new symptoms are arising including gastrointestinal tract issues and fatigue. She said even if you don’t have these symptoms or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and still don’t feel well, then you should still stay home.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said “we clearly don’t have enough capacity as it stands today” and that they will use buildings that are already in place to treat more patients.