JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs provided an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals.

Dobbs said while there has been a subtle decline of hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week, the healthcare system is steadily struggling.

“We continue to see very severe stresses on our ICU spaces. We are at negative bed capacity in the present state in Mississippi,” said Dobbs.

He said those who have recently contracted the omicron and are vaccinated have done much better than those who are not vaccinated. Dobbs shared that boosters are 90 percent effective against the Omicron variant.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has also received an improved supplies of oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

MSDH will be distributing at home testing to schools and others soon. All MSDH drive through testing locations are open. Click here to set an appointment.