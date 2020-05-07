Drive-by pinning ceremony for Holmes Community College nursing students

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes Community College – Ridgeland Campus held a drive-by pinning ceremony for students in the Associate Degree Nursing Program.

The school’s faculty members gave students balloons as they rode by on Thursday. The student’s parents were able to pin their child.

“It was different. I cried still, you know, I knew I was going to cry. But, it was still special. It was good to know that they did everything that they could for us. That they made it as special as they really could, and I thought it was really nice that they took the time to still think about how big of a milestone this is for us. And for them to still do this for us was really special for them to come out and spend time you know, I really appreciate it,” said Tamara Sims.

Sims said once they officially graduate, they’ll eventually be given a temporary permit to perform as nurses while under supervision.