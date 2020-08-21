Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites available for Mississippi teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
Visit the MSDH website for addresses of the county health departments.
Monday, August 24:
- Tallahatchie – Charleston
- Alcorn
- Attala
- Chickasaw – Houston
- Copiah
- Newton
- Adams
- George
Tuesday, August 25:
- Tunica
- Holmes
- Choctaw
- Yazoo
- Clarke
- Lauderdale
- Amite
- Pontotoc
Wednesday, August 26:
- Grenada
- Lafayette
- Sunflower – Indianola
- Noxubee
- Rankin
- Wilkinson
- Greene
- Hancock
Thursday, August 27:
- Yalobusha
- Marshall
- Leflore
- Oktibbeha
- Warren
- Scott
- Franklin
- Lamar
Friday, August 28:
- Tate
- Union
- Montgomery
- Lowndes
- Claiborne
- Smith
- Franklin
- Lamar
Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
To make an appointment, click here.
