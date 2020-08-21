Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites available for Mississippi teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website for addresses of the county health departments.

Monday, August 24:

Tallahatchie – Charleston

Alcorn

Attala

Chickasaw – Houston

Copiah

Newton

Adams

George

Tuesday, August 25:

Tunica

Holmes

Choctaw

Yazoo

Clarke

Lauderdale

Amite

Pontotoc

Wednesday, August 26:

Grenada

Lafayette

Sunflower – Indianola

Noxubee

Rankin

Wilkinson

Greene

Hancock

Thursday, August 27:

Yalobusha

Marshall

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Warren

Scott

Franklin

Lamar

Friday, August 28:

Tate

Union

Montgomery

Lowndes

Claiborne

Smith

Franklin

Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

