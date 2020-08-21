Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites available for Mississippi teachers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website for addresses of the county health departments.

Monday, August 24:

  • Tallahatchie – Charleston
  • Alcorn
  • Attala
  • Chickasaw – Houston
  • Copiah
  • Newton
  • Adams
  • George

Tuesday, August 25:

  • Tunica
  • Holmes
  • Choctaw
  • Yazoo
  • Clarke
  • Lauderdale
  • Amite
  • Pontotoc

Wednesday, August 26:

  • Grenada
  • Lafayette
  • Sunflower – Indianola
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Wilkinson
  • Greene
  • Hancock

Thursday, August 27:

  • Yalobusha
  • Marshall
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Warren
  • Scott
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

Friday, August 28:

  • Tate
  • Union
  • Montgomery
  • Lowndes
  • Claiborne
  • Smith
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story