VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing event will take place on October 23 at the Vicksburg Mall.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. First and second doses of the vaccine will be available for adults and children 12 and older.

Booster vaccinations will also be available for 50-year-olds with underlying health conditions. Those who are 65 and older qualify for the booster shots without any underlying conditions.