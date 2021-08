EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative Stephanie Foster will hold a drive-thru mask distribution event in Edwards on Saturday, August 21.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Edwards Town Square. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

A free COVID-19 testing site will also be stationed in Edwards on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.