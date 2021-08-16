Duling Hall to require proof of vaccination, proof of negative COVID test for upcoming shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The COVID-19 guidelines for Duling Hall in Jackson have been updated and will require patrons, staff and artists to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 48 hours.

The new policy will go into effect on August 30. All Duling Hall shows on or after August 30, 2021, will have to follow the policey.