Dunkin’ of Pearl to offer teachers a free coffee Aug. 10-14

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – As schools resume in the Jackson-metro area, Dunkin’ Donuts in Pearl will honor teachers and educators with its own Teacher Appreciation Week. To support them, Dunkin’ of Pearl will offer all teachers and educators a free medium hot or iced coffee every day from Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14.

The free coffee offer is valid at the Pearl Dunkin’ located at 403 Riverwind Drive.

“As we embark on a new academic year amidst everything going on around us, we wanted to give our teachers a small token of our appreciation with this free coffee offer,” said Joe Sherman, Dunkin’ Franchisee, “Our teachers are at the foundation of what helps builds our society, so we love any opportunity to help keep them running on Dunkin’!”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Dunkin’ restaurants are limiting service to carry out, and delivery through delivery partners where available. Dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests.

*The deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, No ID required, but guests must identify themselves as a teacher or educator, limit one per customer per day. Not valid on mobile orders.

