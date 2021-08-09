East Central Community College to temporarily require face masks on campus

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur announced they will temporarily require face coverings inside all buildings and classrooms on its campuses. The locations of the campuses include Choctaw, Philadelphia, Louisville, Carthage, and Forest.

The policy goes into effect Monday, August 9. The mask requirement is in effect for all students, employees, and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The only exception to the mask requirement will be private offices, dormitory rooms, and until seated in the campus dining areas.

“In light of the recent surge in COVID cases, especially the Delta variant, and following the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for College and University Settings issued August 4, we have reevaluated and updated our opening of school plan for the Fall 2021 Semester,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “As stated in the original Fall 2021 return to campus plan when it was released on July 1, we must be fully prepared to make adjustments in our operations if necessary and that is what we are doing.”

ECCC will continue to provide enhanced sanitation of classrooms and common areas, as well as increase the amount of hand sanitizing stations in all areas of campus.

The college will also host two free vaccination clinics sponsored by Rush Health Systems. Rush personnel will be on campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to administer first dose vaccines and again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to administer the second dose. Rush will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Classes will resume on Monday, August 16.