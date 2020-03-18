ECCC extends spring break due to coronavirus

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College extended its spring break for students taking on-campus classes through Friday, March 27, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

In keeping with the actions of community colleges and universities in the state and in an effort to monitor the continued impacts of COVID-19 in Mississippi and to develop contingency operational plans, ECCC will extend Spring Break for students taking on-campus classes through Friday, March 27. As such, traditional face-to-face classes will be suspended for the week of March 23-27. At this time, the extension of Spring Break applies to students only and the one-week class suspension applies to traditional, face-to-face classes only. Please know that ECCC students currently enrolled in online classes through MSVCC will continue with their regular schedule next week.

Even with the suspension of classes for students taking on-campus classes this one week, it is not the intention of the College to extend the spring semester at this time. Currently, the College plans to conclude the Spring 2020 semester on May 1, 2020, as originally scheduled. However, please know that this plan is subject to change based on developments at the local, state, and/or federal levels regarding the spread of COVID-19.

