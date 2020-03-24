Edwards mayor imposes curfew due to coronavirus

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Edwards said a curfew will be imposed on the town starting at midnight on Monday, March 23, 2020, due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mayor Marcus Wallace proclaimed that a civil emergency exists in the down due to the spread virus.

A town-wide curfew will be enforced from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. No one should be on any public street or public place unless for traveling to or from work or for medical personnel in furtherance of their duties. Law enforcement or other emergency personnel shall be exempt.

There shall not be any public gatherings of more than 10 people at any public places, such as, churches, places of entertainment, restaurants, barbershops, beauty shops, bars, liquor stores, lounges, nightclubs, or other places where the public gathers from time to time. These establishments shall close by 8:00 p.m. and remain closed until 5:00 a.m.

Any business providing food service may remain open until 8:00 p.m. to the extent that such business offers pick up, drive-thru, or delivery services.

Violation of this proclamation will be subject to misdemeanor prosecution.

The curfew will be in place for 14 days. On the 14th day, Mayor Wallace said he will make a determination on whether the curfew should be extended.