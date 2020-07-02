Edwards officer passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace announced that one of the town’s police officers passed away on Thursday.

The officer has been identified as Sgt. Kelvin Mixon. According to the Pelahatchie Police Department, Mixon passed away from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wallace said, “Sad day for the town of Edwards as we mourn the loss of one of the most dedicated officers I’ve had under my leadership. Whenever I called, he was coming. This is truly a tough one.”

Mixon was a member of the police department for more than 15 years.

According to the mayor, two other officers tested positive for the coronavirus. Five others were also tested, but their results were negative. The five officers are still in quarantine.

Right now, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is helping patrol the town.

LATEST STORIES: