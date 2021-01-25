Eight additional COVID-19 cases reporting in Clinton Public Schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting eight positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Two students and one district employee at Clinton Park Elementary, one student at Northside Elementary, one student and one district employee Eastside Elementary, one student at Lovett and one student at Clinton High School make up the eight cases.

School administrators at the campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 53 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

