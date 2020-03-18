Emergency blood drives scheduled in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital and Vitalant will host emergency blood drives at the following locations.

· Forrest General Hospital, Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Adeline parking lot adjacent to the hospital’s parking garage and water tower

· The Orthopedic Institute, Monday, March 23, 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., 27 Southern Pointe Parkway

· Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, Monday, March 23, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., 2255 Broadway Drive

Leaders said the hospital is in critical need of blood.