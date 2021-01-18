Empower Mississippi: State’s job recovery better than most states

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Empower Mississippi, the state is doing better than most at recovering jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic restrictions.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows only two states (Idaho and Utah) have had a faster recovery than Mississippi. 

Best states for job recovery:

StateJob changes compared to January 2020
Idaho-0.1%
Utah-0.3%
Mississippi-2.2%
Alabama-2.3%
Georgia-2.9%

There has been a 2.2% decline in payrolls in Mississippi between January 2020 and November 2020. To see a full recovery, Mississippi needs to recover an additional 25,000 jobs.

